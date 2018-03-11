The highly-anticipated opening of Rotorua's Kmart store takes place on Friday with a ribbon cutting only minutes before the doors open for shoppers.

The Kmart team will welcome people into the 4400m2 shop at 8am following a 7am opening ceremony that includes a formal presentation and speeches.

More than 2400 people applied to work at the new store with more than 100 new team members eventually hired locally. Two Kmart employees were transferred from other stores.

All team members undertook training at surrounding Kmart stores. They were joined by a specialist team of shelf stockers to get more than 50,000 items out of boxes and ready to be sold.

The opening ceremony begins at 7.05am, the cutting of the ribbon at 7.55am and doors open at 8am.

Rotorua's new store showcases the retailer's new layout currently being rolled out nationally as part of a commitment to an improved shopping experience for customers. Updates include self-serve check outs, wider aisles and bolder graphics for navigation.

Kmart Rotorua will be the 21st store to open in New Zealand.

The Rotorua site was officially announced in October 2016, with an estimated cost of $20 million. It is part of a major redevelopment of the Trade Central site on Amohau St.