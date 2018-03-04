Dairy company Fonterra has obtained a High Court injunction gagging former director Leonie Guiney and preventing media from using information received from her.

The orders from Justice Clark in the High Court late on Friday restrain published NZX Rural Limited from using, publishing or disseminating confidential information received from Guiney.

The injunction also restrains Guiney "from breaching her duties of confidentiality" to Fonterra.

Other unnamed media, cited as third respondents, are also prevented from using or publishing any confidential information that may have been received from Guiney.

Media, including the New Zealand Herald, were advised of the orders in an email from Fonterra's lawyers Chapman Tripp.

Guiney, a Southland dairy farmer and Fonterra shareholder, left the dairy company's board late last year.

The injunction is in place until the determination of substantive issues but any party can apply to the High Court about any aspect of the orders with 10 days' notice.