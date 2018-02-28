Spotify has lodged papers to become a publicly listed company in the United States, and the company is taking credit for helping to launch the career of Kiwi pop star Lorde.

The streaming business claims that a major reason why Lorde became so popular was because Napster founder Sean Parker put her on his 'hipster playlist'.

A section from the SEC papers, quoted in Business Insider, says:

"Lorde started out as a singer-songwriter from New Zealand looking to break out with her new single, 'Royals,' when Sean Parker added her single to his popular playlist Hipster International. After approximately one month, Lorde had jumped past prominent artists such as Katy Perry, Drake, and Lady Gaga to land at the top of Spotify's Viral Chart, and after eight months, she had reached over 100 million streams on Spotify and was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100."

Spotify plans to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'Spot'.

spotify cites @lorde in its pitch to investors: pic.twitter.com/eMFM10shjA — Anna Nicolaou (@annaknicolaou) February 28, 2018



To do this, the 10-year-old Swedish company had to provide an explanation of what makes the company a merit-worthy addition to the stock market.

While Lorde may have got a popularity boost from Spotify, she has since gone on to win two Grammy Awards as well as a host of other international gongs. Spotify is yet to claim credit for these awards.