A takeaway restaurant owner has faced court after calling a customer a "dumb f**k" and a "stupid motherf**ker" after she left a bad online review.

Rachael Luff left a less-than-flattering review of Mohammed Jabbir Sabur's family-owned Indian curry takeaway restaurant, the Curry Pot, on online food order and delivery service Just Eat on May 28 last year.

Luff had complained her meal — a prawn curry — was too salty to eat.

But shortly after leaving the review of the restaurant, located in Fife, Scotland, Luff started receiving threatening, abusive text messages from Sabur, 31.

She was called a "dumb f**k" and a "stupid motherf**ker" in the messages, with Sabur also warning her "I know where you live" and "I know your address".

Luff contacted police and showed them the messages.

According to the Daily Record, officers called the phone that sent the messages, and when Sabur answered, he told them: "I'm sorry. I was a bit hot-headed."

Sabur admitted behaving in a "threatening or abusive manner" and was fined A$900 ($959) this week after facing Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

According to The Mirror, sheriff Chris Shead said: "It's a pretty remarkable way to behave when you're trying to run a business."

After Luff complained about the saltiness of her meal, a delivery driver returned to her home to pick it up.

The delivery driver reported most of the meal had been eaten — but Luff said it had been thrown away.

She was offered a voucher for a replacement meal to resolve the dispute, but Sabur became irate after Luff then posted the poor review.

Defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said: "There has been an ongoing issue between the customer and Sabur. She became abusive with the member of staff when they went to pick up the food from her house," The Courier reported.

"The review has now been removed because of its abusive nature.

"He accepts there is no excuse for the messages sent by him."