This week's sale of outdoor brand Macpac to the Super Retail Group for $144 million could have implications for Kathmandu.

ASX-listed Super Retail which also owns the Super Cheap Auto business in New Zealand paid more than twice the $68.7m paid by Australia's Champ Private Equity in 2015 to buy Macpac.

Briscoe Group chief executive Rod Duke is bound to have watched the deal with interest given Briscoes' stake in Kathmandu and its failed attempt to buy it out in 2015.

Briscoes still owns just under 20 per cent of Kathmandu.

Advertisement

The leisure market is seen as a growth area for retail and it will be interesting to see if Super Retail's acquisition results in Macpac becoming a more aggressive player.

If it does that could put pressure on Kathmandu, opening up the door for another bid by Briscoes.

Duke is said to be a patient man and this could present the opportunity he has been waiting for.

Even without the takeover Briscoes has gained from the ownership.

It bought shares at around $1.80 and they have since risen more than 25 per cent to $2.29. Kathmandu shares closed XXX yesterday.

SO FAR SO GOOD

Apart from a few outliers reporting season so far has been sound, according Harbour Asset Management's Shane Solly.

Sky City's result was better than expected while A2 Milk had a stellar boost to its share price after announcing a strong half-year profit and an alliance with Fonterra.

Solly said Auckland Airport's result had been solid while the power generators had been mixed.

Shareholders will have been pleased to see moves to increase some dividend payments.

The NZX increased its interim dividend for the first time in five years this week from 3 to 3.1 cents per share while Auckland Airport increased its interim dividend 7.5 per cent to 10.75 cents per share.

Solly said the increases seemed to be sensible and companies appeared to be aware they needed to protect their balance sheets.

Those at the bigger end of town who need to borrow internationally to fund their businesses will be wary about any potential rising costs in borrowing with interest rates on the rise.

MORAL WIN

A2 Milk's alliance with Fonterra must seem like a moral win for the dual-listed company after facing a rough ride from co-op in the early days.

A2's since deceased founder Dr Corran McLachlan told the Herald in 2003 that Fonterra had hampered its efforts to get the new milk to market using an ''anti-competitive clause'' in the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act of 2001 to prevent farmers from supplying patented milk to anyone else.

Farmers supplying milk to A2 Corporation had to terminate their contracts with Fonterra or establish new herds.

Fonterra would not comment on the claims it had hampered development of the product at the time.

Angus Geddes from Australian research firm Fat Prophets also described the deal as "somewhat ironic" in a note this week given Fonterra had been dismissive of A2.

"Indeed, a former senior exec of Fonterra told our head of research, Greg Smith, a few years ago that he thought A2 was a 'hoax.'"

Geddes said Fonterra also had the chance to buy A2 outright at much lower prices, and with that ship having sailed, now had to 'settle' for a strategic deal.

Still Fonterra is unlikely to be complaining if A2's growth continues apace.

MORE PRESSURE

Spark's move to offer access to the latest movies via its Lightbox streaming service is likely to put more pressure on Sky TV.

Spark announced this week that it would launch a movie platform offering a pay per view service from April.

April has also typically been the time of year Sky TV announces its price changes.

The pay-tv operator is thought to be planning a new budget package which would be about half of the price of its current $50 basic offering.

The offer could help arrest declining subscriber numbers or it could cannibalise its revenue encouraging current subscribers to trade down.

Sky's half year result is due out on Tuesday.

One market player said investors would be looking for a game-changer announcement from Sky to turn the tide in subscribers.

"One thing we haven't seen for some time is growth in subs. Investors will be looking for a go forward model."

Sky's shares have stayed steady in the last year dropping just 1c.

But that has been in a market where the index was up over 20 per cent last year. Yesterday they closed on XX.