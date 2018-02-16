NZME and Sky Television have settled a copyright dispute over the use of rugby video footage.

Sky launched High Court action in 2016 against NZME, TVNZ, Fairfax and Mediaworks alleging the media companies breached the pay TV firm's copyright in their use of rugby video.

NZME and Sky have today reached out an out-of-court settlement.

"NZME has today reached a confidential settlement with Sky Network Television Limited in relation to a copyright dispute regarding use of sports video clips," NZME said in a statement.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs did not wish to comment.

Sky chief executive John Fellet said he was glad that the parties could sort the issue out and that they didn't have to head to court.

TVNZ, Fairfax and Mediaworks have also settled with Sky.

NZME owns The New Zealand Herald, nzherald.co.nz, Newstalk ZB, music stations such as ZM and The Hits and several regional newspapers .

Sky TV holds television broadcast rights for international rugby, although it is understood the firm will face competition from streaming video giant Amazon when these rights come up for renewal.