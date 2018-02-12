Travellers in Tonga have been asked to follow the advice of local authorities as Cyclone Gita moves on from the island nation.

Flight Centre NZ general manager Sue Matson said a number of customers are either in Tonga or travelling there in the coming days.

"Our travel experts are working with them around the clock to provide support and advise alternative travel plans where necessary," said Matson.

"Anyone due to be travelling to Tonga today should contact their travel expert as soon as possible to discuss their travel plans, or contact their airline directly for updated departure information."

Advertisement

All flights in and out of Fuaʻamotu International Airport in Tonga have been affected by the weather, raising concerns about the well-being of those on the island.

Matson advises travellers in the country heed the recommendations of authorities and hotel staff in terms of finding suitable shelter and safe living conditions.

"The resorts in the islands are used to cyclones and know how to prepare," she said.

Matson also recommended staying well away from the sea and rivers during the storm.

Cyclone Gita is now tracking towards the southern islands of Fiji, another destination popular with tourists.



"We may see disruption in Fiji, but the main islands aren't expected to be impacted," she said.

Cyclone Gita follows a number of natural disasters worldwide, including earthquakes, cyclones and volcanoes.

Matson said such events show the importance of travel insurance.