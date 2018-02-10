At a time when the weather is condemning us to house arrest, here's a selection of Netflix NZ shows for those who like to keep the business themes flowing through their entertainment options.

DIRTY MONEY



VW, HSBC and Donald Trump all feature in this series that investigates the darker side of making money. Scandals, immorality and greed abound over seven episodes that detail the dodgy dealings that often make people extremely rich.

DRUG LORDS



This series of four episodes tells the stories of some of the most notorious drug traffickers in history. The series journies from Colombia to the US and then to Australia, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how these shifty characters made their money and what eventually brought them down.

SAVING CAPITALISM



Former US secretary of labour Robert Reich travels across the United States, speaking to workers across income brackets as he chronicles the shift in the US economy. He looks at what it will take to ensure that the system again delivers equitable opportunities for everyone.

MONEY HEIST (LA CASA DE PAPEL)



Eight thieves dressed in Guy Fawkes masks take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Spanish Mint while a mastermind bends the police to his will. The premise might seem familiar, but this Spanish show has a continuous series of twists and turns to keep you captivated through all 13 episodes.

REQUIEM FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM



Notable academic Noam Chomsky sits at the centre of this harrowing look at how much of the world's economic power has been concentrated with so few. Featuring over four years of footage, the documentary gives a captivating glimpse not only at the state of the world economy but also into the brilliant mind of Chomsky.

WHITE GOLD

This British comedy series follows a crew of cocky salespeople who will do anything to get a sale. Honesty, transparency and openness do not feature regularly in this quirky throwback to the 1980s.

THE POLKA KING



Fans of Ponzi schemes and Jack Black will find a few laughs in this film, which looks back at the weird life of Polish-born Jan Lewan's rise to infamy in Pennsylvania. Desperate to support his struggling music career, Lewan devised an investment ruse that fleeced millions from the older folks who attended his shows.

FRONTIER



Set in the context of the early 18th-century fur trade in Canada, Frontier provides a brutal look at the trappers and entrepreneurs involved in shaping the industry. Starring actor Jason Momoa, the series expands on the little-known history that also served as the backdrop for the Oscar-winning film The Revenant.