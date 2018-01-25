Monster Energy executives have been hit with four separate civil cases by five former female employees who claim the drink company fosters an "abusive and discriminatory" workplace.

Vice president John Kenneally is at the centre of two civil cases accusing him of bullying, harassment and forcing three women out of the company and ruining their reputations, according to the New York Post.

Kenneally allegedly sent text messages to one woman calling her a "whore," and used "b**ch" to refer to two female employees.

Last week Monster put Kenneally on paid leave, however, the company told the HuffPost it was for reasons unrelated to the accusations.

Advertisement

Another manager, Phillip Deitrich, 51, is the subject of a sex discrimination civil case by a former employee who claims he undermined her and sabotaged her ability to work, resulting in her leaving the company, according to the New York Post.

Women interviewed by the HuffPost described the company as having a "boys club" culture, with few to no female executives.

Monster claims the women who have filed the claims are "disgruntled employees".

"The only connection is that these individuals suing Monster for money have endeavoured to band together to litigate their cases in the media," the company said in a statement.

"The cases are diverse, unrelated and do not remotely suggest a systemic environment of harassment or discrimination."

A fourth civil case was filed in 2016 by a woman who worked in Monster's HR department and claims she experienced harassment.

Coca-Cola, which owns an 18.1 per cent stake in the energy drink company, said it was unaware of the cases.