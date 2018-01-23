This is the terrifying moment a "fake" iPhone battery explodes in a man's mouth when he bites it to check whether it is real.

The customer asked to inspect the used battery at a second-hand market somewhere in China, but for some reason he puts it in his mouth.

The lithium batteries found in some smartphones cannot be removed by users and the gadgets have to be carefully taken apart by technicians to reveal them.

Sellers of second-hand phones have also been known to swap original batteries for cheaper variants.

Bizarrely, the dubious customer, who was accompanied by a female, decided that biting it would prove whether it was real or fake.

The short clip shows him putting the battery between his teeth and chomping on it, causing the device to burst into flames in his mouth.

He throws it in front of him and stands shocked as others in the marketplace flinch.

Nobody was injured, despite at least five people being in close vicinity to the device, according to reports.

It is still unclear what caused the battery to explode.