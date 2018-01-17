A British mum has gone viral after sharing pictures of the unsolicited texts she received from a delivery driver and the subsequent response she got from the company when she complained.
Michelle Midwinter had just gotten food dropped off to her home when she received a late-night text from an unknown number, which she would soon discover belonged to her delivery driver.
The driver called himself "a fan" and even said "goodnight baby" before sending a kiss emoji to Ms Midwinter, who was obviously disgusted by the breach of her privacy.
When she wrote to the company, JustEat, to voice her displeasure, she was told it had no complaints department. Instead, she was offered £5 credit for the "inconvenience"
After saying it was not an inconvenience, but "absolutely outrageous and disgusting behaviour", the company said it would break protocol and give her a £10 voucher instead.
Fed up with the action taken, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to share images of her text exchange with the driver and company.
The tweet quickly gained traction, with many other women saying that had experienced something similar.
Midwinter said she has since received a phone call from the managing director of JustEat and they had a very long chat about the situation.
"They are indeed accepting responsibility and are deeply apologetic about the way this was initially handled and it has 'shaken them to the core'. We spoke about the big changes there will be and how these will be implemented," she said.
"I believe they are taking this extremely seriously and I hope this will pave the way for national changes to the way our data is protected, and more importantly how females are protected."
The Information Commissioner's Office — an independent British authority tasked with protecting the personal data of the public — also weighed in on the issue after catching wind of the story and said it would be investigating further.