

More than 2400 people applied for the 100 jobs at Rotorua's new Kmart, opening in just over two months.

A Kmart human resources spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post this week they had shortlisted the applicants and interviews were taking place this week and last week.

She said the store, which would open at the Trade Central site in Rotorua in late March, had attracted more than 2400 job applications.

"We're pleased to see such a high level of interest for Kmart in the area and look forward to welcoming new team members and the community to the store."

Advertisement

Previously Kmart management had described the response to the job vacancies as "incredible".

The positions advertised included 100 full time, part time and casual jobs.

The much-anticipated Australian-owned retail outlet will be open from 8am until midnight seven days a week and trading will be open by Easter.