Looking for an airfare bargain? This one could be for you.

Online travel agency Mix & Match has announced return airfares to Europe for $999 or $1,199 for those wanting to visit London.

Among other deals, Kiwis will be able to secure a seat on a one-stop flight to Zurich via Beijing flying Air China for a fraction of the usual $1,500 price.

House of Travel's e-commerce and digital channels director Tim Paulsen said it was exciting that it was able to offer Kiwis bargains in a competitive market.

"By offering a range of fares from airlines including those that are lesser known in the New Zealand market, Mix & Match provides Kiwis with more choice on where, when and with who they wish to fly," Paulsen said.

The fare flying Air China must depart from Auckland to Zurich between 08-31 May 2018 or to London and other European destinations between 08-31 May and 18 Oct - 25 Nov 2018.

Last month, Hawaiian Airlines offered return economy fares from Auckland to Honolulu for $618 for travel in February and March.

Qatar Airways also advertised cut-price deals to Europe for booking until January 7. Return fares on the airline, which operates the longest route from Auckland to Doha, started at $1,435 to Dublin.

In November, Flight Centre fired a shot in the airfare war, with Air New Zealand return flights to London dropping below $1,300.

At the time, the agent said its $1,299 fare was the cheapest ever for Air New Zealand flights to London - traditionally more expensive than other European destinations to fly into because of high taxes.

Airfares dropped to below $1,000 on Philippine Airlines to London earlier last year.