NZME is changing the way people find a career and is launching employment platform YUDU.

The media and entertainment company said that as well as catering for active job seekers, YUDU would target the 43 per cent of the workforce that were passive job seekers.

Research showed while not actively looking for a job, these passive candidates would be open to opportunities if they came up.

As well as job listings, the site would contain industry-specific news, practical advice and tips, trends and insights for both employers and job candidates, as well as information on events within each industry.

NZME chief digital officer Laura Maxwell said the platform was designed with a new generation of job seekers in mind.

"YUDU reflects and caters to what people now want and expect; a sense of progression, work-life balance, and a dynamic and flexible workplace," she said.

"How we view work has changed dramatically over the past five years and will continue to evolve faster than ever with technological disruption impacting all industries.

Many jobs will no longer exist in their current form. Being information-rich and abreast of trends is what will ensure you set yourself up for success."

Maxwell said YUDU's content would make it a go-to destination for employment and industry news, information and trends as well as interviews with some of New Zealand's most successful and inspiring leaders.

On YUDU, users would also be able to complete a personality test that would highlight their personal values and strengths, and enable them to find companies and careers that best fit with this.

Candidates would also be able to use a salary tool on the site to find out what particular jobs or industries tended to pay, to help them make informed career decisions.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said YUDU was one of several new ventures the company would be launching in the coming months, aimed at leveraging new revenue opportunities.

"With the expertise, resource and media network already in place, NZME is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the opportunity presented by the New Zealand online job market which is estimated at over $50 million," Boggs said.

"YUDU will be a formidable competitor in New Zealand's jobs market."