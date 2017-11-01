A new one stop shop money comparison site has launched giving Kiwis the chance to compare rates for their home loan, personal loan, credit card and KiwiSaver fund all in one place.

PocketWise is the brainchild of four Kiwi fin-tech entrepreneurs who have combined their expertise for the site.

Prashant Trivedy and Santhan Kusam bring home loan expertise off the back of launching their mortgage comparison site MortgageHub last year.

They have combined that with Binu Paul, a long time financial expert and the founder of Savvy Kiwi -a KiwiSaver research site.

Backing that up is Richard Dellabarca, chief executive of the New Zealand Venture Investment Fund and a director of peer to peer lender Harmoney, NZ Post, NZ Rugby and Kea New Zealand.

Trivedy said traditionally those who wanted to look for financial products had to go to each provider's website or call them up and spend time and energy getting the information they wanted.

"PocketWise brings all this information together on one platform, as well as

giving consumers more information to understand fee structures and

differences between products."

Paul said PocketWise was a natural progression of the group's' earlier fintech

projects, which have been incorporated into Pocketwise.

"We all had the same goal of wanting to help consumers with multiple financial

products and bringing transparency across financial products.

"We had a few meetings between us and came to the conclusion we could do it better

together, rather than working independently and competing with each other."

The company said there were plans to roll out more product comparisons over time.