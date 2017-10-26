Whanganui's landmark Red Lion Inn is on the market, with the agent's promotional video causing a stir online.

Former Whanganui woman Kim Struthers, a broker with ABC Business Sales, has listed the business and property along with a video featuring a person dressed in a lion costume roaming around the premises.

"Some people think it might be a bit creepy but I wanted to do something different because the more people who see it and share it, the more it's going to get in front of people who may be interested in buying the business," Ms Struthers said.

"It's a substantial freehold business sale so I expect it will take a bit of time.

"The owners have put their heart and soul into the business and it looks fantastic."

Owners Anne Hanna and Dinky and Alan Belton bought The Red in 1996, left in 2000 and returned in 2009. They have made a number of changes to improve the building, including a covered area at the front overlooking the Whanganui River.

Ms Hanna said the trio have no particular plans once they have sold the business but, after a lifetime in hospitality, it would be a big change for her.

"I will miss the people - we have a lovely clientele here," she said.

"There are local people who have been coming here for years and years and we also get a lot of overseas visitors.

"There's always someone interesting to talk to."

The Red Lion, which has been operating since 1935, is being sold as a freehold going concern which includes the 1862 square metres land and buildings. It is on the market at $1,564,000.

Ms Struthers has a number of other Whanganui hospitality listings, including Element Cafe and Restaurant.

Jim Murphy is selling Element after 10 years and is intending to do "something different" when it sells. The business, in a restored former bank building in Victoria Ave, is on the market for $395,000.

Kristy's Cafe in London St, renowned as home to the famous Raetihi pie, is another of Ms Struthers' listings with an asking price of $175,000.