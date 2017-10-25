One of New Zealand's leading trade officials has reassured Japanese media that New Zealand will still sign the TPP.

During a visit to Japan special agricultural trade envoy Mike Petersen told The Nikkei Asian Review that he was "entirely confident" New Zealand will remain part of the trade deal.

Petersen told Nikkei he was "encouraged" that Prime Minister-designate Jacinda Ardern felt no need to withdraw from the TPP. He was "entirely confident" that the incoming Labour Party-led Government will sign and execute the trade deal, and expected "good engagement" at various levels of government.

Petersen, a sheep and beef farmer from Hawke's Bay, was previously chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

He was appointed by the National Government in 2013.

Today senior Labour MP David Parker was named Trade Minister and will be overseeing New Zealand's role in the TPP-11 trade deal.

The remaining 11 nations still committed to the TPP are seeking to reach a new agreement by November 12 for the APEC meeting in Vietnam. Talks are getting under way in Japan in the next few days.

Under TPP, beef tariffs to Canada will be eliminated within six years, and to Mexico and Peru within 10 and 11 years respectively.

Beef tariffs in Japan will be reduced from 38.5 per cent to 9 per cent over 16 years, with a big cut to at least 27.5 per cent at the deal's entry into force.

Red meat exports to Japan last year totalled $302 million and attracted $73m in tariffs.