A Florida couple was in for a surprise when the plastic storage bins that they ordered off Amazon came stuffed with 65 pounds of marijuana.

The couple, who wish not to be named, told WTFV that when the 27-gallon bins they ordered arrived, they didn't feel quite right.

"They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins," the woman told the station, according to Daily Mail.

When she and her fiancé opened the bins, they were met with an overpowering smell.

The marijuana was tightly wrapped up inside the bins. They immediately called Orlando Police.

"When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief," the customer said.

Police seized the drugs and launched an investigation. They discovered the package had been shipped by Amazon's Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

According to the UPS form, It weighed 93.5 pounds.

The couple was worried that whoever actually ordered the drugs would come looking for them.

"We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn't sleep there for a few days," the woman said.

After exchanging emails with Amazon for more than a month, they finally received a $150 gift card along with the message: "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

But the couple is unsatisfied as they received neither an apology nor an explanation as to how the cannabis ended up in their delivery.

"There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean, this could have turned into a worst-case scenario," the woman said.

The tech giant issued a statement to WFTV that its customer service team worked directly with the customers and will cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues.