A Napier bank manager has been charged with taking almost $135,000 from her bank over a five and a half year period.

ANZ Napier branch manager Fiona Barber, 50, appeared in the Napier District Court yesterday charged with four counts of directly accessing ANZ bank and dishonestly and without claim of right obtaining a pecuniary advantage.

The Napier woman was accused of taking $40,802.35 between December 2011 and December 2016, $45,959.84 between November 2012 and May this year, $42,895.08 between August 2013 and February this year and $5,079 between May and July this year.

The total figure allegedly taken from the bank was $134,736.27.

Advertisement

It is understood Barber worked at the bank for a lengthy period of time and was remanded without plea to appear again next month.

ANZ spokeswoman Emma Mellow said Barber was no longer employed by ANZ but couldn't comment further.

"As the matter is before the court, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further."

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.