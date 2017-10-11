A prestigious Auckland restaurant will take its final reservations after the owner decided to call it quits.

Freeman's Bay establishment Clooney will close its doors in January after owner Tony Stewart decided it was time to move on.

"I've spent time reassessing my offering, my vision and my future," Stewart said.

"I have been privileged enough to have worked alongside some very talented people, and developed a devoted following - but the time has come to take on a new challenge and reinvent what we currently offer."

Interior detail of Clooney restaurant. Photo / Babiche Martens Interior detail of Clooney restaurant. Photo / Babiche Martens

This year the restaurant hired famous chef Jacob Kear, who came from one of the world's best restaurants, Noma, in Copenhagen.

Clooney received a 10/10 rating from Viva in March, with critic Jesse Mulligan raving about the menu and wine service.

"Jacob and Tony aim to put their restaurant in the global top 50, and there's nothing I've eaten at Attica, The French Laundry or Nobu that is superior to this," Mulligan wrote at the time.

"Clooney is about to become famous, so make sure you eat here before the world hears about it."

The restaurant will shut its doors for the last time on January 28.