BNZ boss Anthony Healy is calling for a capital gains tax.

The incoming government should make it "policy priority," Newsroom.co.nz is reporting.

"I do think the shape of our tax system needs to be looked at, particularly when you consider some of the widening gaps between rich and poor," he told Newsroom.

"I think addressing that through redistribution, particularly with a capital gains tax, would certainly be something I'd like both (potential) governments to be considering."

It is not the first time the BNZ boss has voiced his support for capital gains tax.

He told the Herald last December that he was a fan of the policy.

"I think that [the CGT] is about getting a more equitable distribution of tax base for investors,'' he said at the time.

Capital gains tax has been of the key issues in the election campaign. While originally campaigning to introduce it, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern later ruled it out for this term if her party takes power.