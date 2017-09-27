A trusted employee stole more than $25,000 from the Maniototo Four Square over a period of two years, the Alexandra District Court has heard.

Gina Marie Spooner (47), of Ranfurly, appeared before Judge Dominic Flatley yesterday. She admitted stealing $25,749.96 in cash and product between December 1, 2014 and December 24, 2016.

The summary of facts said Spooner was employed by the Maniototo Four Square in Ranfurly between September 2011 and December 2016 and attained a managerial position, often being responsible for daily operations.

Spooner became "a trusted member of the management team" and was often relied upon to take full responsibility for operations in the shop owner's absence.

The shop owner noted a discrepancy in the till on December 14, 2016 and, using CCTV systems and back-office software, saw Spooner taking cash from a till.

She then initiated a comprehensive investigation involving a Foodstuffs South Island loss-prevention manager.

The investigation found specific instances where Spooner stole cash or product, including by ringing up a sale on the till and placing the cash in the till drawer but not finalising the sale and later voiding it and taking the cash; and ringing up a cash sale but then charging it to a customer's account, sometimes adding gift and tobacco cards and taking them for her own use.

Spooner was "fully co-operative" when spoken to by police. She said she was surprised by the total value but admitted the offending and said she "just got greedy" and used the cash or stolen items herself or gave them to family members.

Reparation of $25,749.96 is being sought.

Spooner was convicted and remanded for sentence on January 18.