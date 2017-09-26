A daughter has admitted stealing £179,000 (NZ$335,952) from her parents after they sold their home and took a trip of a lifetime.

Melissa Humphreys, 33, abused her parents' trust after they left their finances in her hands and she blew their hard-earned cash on a shopping spree.

While travelling around Europe in a motor home, her parents discovered they could not withdraw cash from their accounts and an investigation was launched, the Daily Mail reported.

Their trip was cut short in 2010 as they discovered that their daughter had emptied their bank accounts, maxed out credit cards and even taken more credit cards out in their name.

Humphreys appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday where she admitted 12 counts of fraud using MBNA credit cards, and one count of obtaining property by deception, using the same type of card, in 2006.

Judge Emma Peters said: "Given the breach of trust here and the extended period of dishonesty, and the terrible fact that her victims were her parents, is clearly an aggravating factor in my view."

As Humphreys siphoned off money for months undetected, Christopher Baxton, prosecuting, explained the total figure could reach £200,000.

Humphreys denied a further three charges of obtaining property by deception, for which Mr Baxton said there will be no trial.

Steven Levy, defending, called for an eight-week adjournment for a psychiatric report to be written.

He said: "Clearly this matter was not one that was easy to assimilate because of the age of some of the offences and the defendant's parents went away some time ago.

"That has had a big impact on her, and her mental health."

In summing up, Judge Peters, said: "You've pleaded guilty to most of these offences and stolen tens of thousands of pounds from your parents, just short of £200,000 (NZ$373,280).

"I don't want you to be under any doubt at all that the most immediate sentence will be one of custody."

She added: "Bail is no indication of the sentence you might receive."

Humphreys must stay at her home and surrender her passport to Colchester police station until November when she is next due at Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing.