The ruptured Marsden Pt fuel pipeline shouldn't mean increased fuel costs for motorists, according to the Automobile Association.

Four Z Energy service stations are out of 95 octane petrol today and supply may run out at other stations as the company prioritises the supply of 91 and diesel.

The aviation industry has been seriously affected by the ruptured pipeline. At least 28 flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been disrupted today.

However, AA petrol prices spokesman Mark Stockdale said the crisis shouldn't mean increased prices at petrol stations.

"This shouldn't really have an impact on price. Obviously there is a logistical impact to the industry and they'll incur some costs but that shouldn't be passed on to the motorist," he said.

"At this stage we don't have any particular concerns about automotive. Although at this stage it remains to be seen over the next few days what transpires. We'll just wait and see what happens with the fuel companies."

Only the four Z service stations seem to be out of high-grade 95 octane petrol.

The brands that get their 91, 95 and diesel fuel through the Marsden Pt pipeline are Z, BP, Mobil and Caltex. Gull obtains all of its fuel from its Mt Maunganui terminal.

Stockdale said cars that need high-grade 95 petrol could damage their engines by using lower-grade 91, however, as a one-off "you can get away with it, but don't make a habit of it".

Z's corporate communications manager, Jonathan Hill, said the stations out of 95 were in Henderson Valley, Hunters Corner, Pukekohe and the Glen Park Z in Glenfield.

Auckland Caltex stations, which are operated as franchises owned by Z, do not appear to be affected by the shortage at this stage. The 12 stations contacted by the Herald said they were all adequately stocked with 95, however, the St Heliers station did not receive its 95 delivery today but this was due to arrive tomorrow. A staff member said it would likely run out of 95 otherwise.

BP spokeswoman Leigh Taylor said the company continued to have all grades of fuel available.

She said if there were to be any shortages they would be "intermittent and short-lived".

BP was bringing in fuel to Auckland from other parts of the country.

Mobil Oil New Zealand managing director Andrew McNaught said it did not have any supply issues or stock outages for ground fuel in the Auckland region.

Mobil heads Refining New Zealand, which runs Marsden Pt.

McNaught said yesterday the industry was making every effort to maintain supplies throughout New Zealand, including bolstering trucking resources to deliver petrol and diesel into Auckland from alternative locations such as Mt Maunganui.

He was confident that trucks could bring in enough fuel from the refinery in Whangarei, and fuel terminals at Mt Maunganui.



"The refinery is continuing to produce fuel and two dedicated coastal shipping vessels have full delivery programmes of petrol, diesel, jet fuel and marine fuel oil into New Zealand ports," he said.