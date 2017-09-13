A journalist in the United States has lifted the lid on one of the most pressing dilemmas of the modern workplace.

Amanda Terkel, Huffpost's Washington Bureau chief, tweeted a passive aggressive note spotted in her office bathroom, detailing in excruciating detail why an unknown person should stop urinating on the toilet seat.

Major drama in the women's restroom at our office. This sign popped up in a stall anonymously pic.twitter.com/3M3fYZFbZY — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) September 12, 2017

The hilarious printout dissected all the possible reasons for accidentally sprinkling pee on the toilet seat, including the advice: "If you're afraid of germs, please Google how sitting on the seat is the least of your worries."

For those playing at home, it is widely accepted by microbiologists that infectious agents cannot be transmitted by sitting on a toilet seat.

"In most public restroom surfaces, human-associated bacteria dominate," Dr Nilka Figueroa, an Infectious Diseases Chief Fellow at Harlem Hospital Center, told Vice.

"This bacteria are skin microbes that most people already have, so they pose almost no risk of infection."

Furthermore, tests have found that common items such as an office keyboard and mouse, shopping trolley, mobile phone, remote control and kitchen chopping board all carried more germs than a toilet seat.

But for those who can't help but cringe at the thought of putting their butt cheeks on a surface where another human had potentially sat down just moments earlier, the anonymous note leaver made a plea to their sense of common good, asking that they have regard to "anyone who has the misfortune of SITTING in the mess".

"We all spend way too much time at work, and many of us try to treat it as if it was our second home," the note concluded.

"Please consider the points above before the next time you use the 'hover technique'. And if you really have to do it again, can you please clean up after yourself so other do not have to? Thanks and have a great day!"

Twitter users responded with a mixture of sympathy for the note leaver from those who shared their frustration, to irritation at the passive-aggressive tone.

Confirms that "hovering" just makes a bigger mess yet so many hover because the bathroom is a mess...creating an endless pee-back loop — wpetersen2 (@C4Marchitecture) September 12, 2017

The "have a great day" at the end really annoys me. Fake, passive-aggressive politeness is a thousand times ruder than honest frustration — Tim Donovan (@tadonovan) September 12, 2017

I never understand how a woman can pee on the seat when the hole is so big to aim in! Team Letter Writer! — Andria A. (@AndriaRazz) September 12, 2017