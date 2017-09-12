Auckland property sales activity has dipped as the general election fast approaches, with new listings falling by 22 per cent August compared with the same month last year, according real estate firm Harcourts.

Election concerns aside, Harcourts said it was "undeniable" that there had been a general slowing in the housing market across the country.

Harcourts said in its latest Market Watch report that a fall in acitivity was to be expected in the month leading up to an election, with listings generally down by around 20 per cent before voters head to the ballot box.

Sales were also down by 5 per cent compared to 2016 and the average house price in Auckland fell slightly by 2.6 per cent to $940,569.

Advertisement

New auctions in Auckland fell by 46 per cent in August to 186 compared with August 2016.

Harcourts NZ chief executive Chris Kennedy said he expects to see a recovery after the election, when speculation around who will form the next government is over.

"However, it is also undeniable that there has been a general slowing in the housing market across New Zealand, and particularly in Auckland, due to Reserve Bank restrictions and a sharp decline in the number of foreign buyers," he said.

Kennedy said here will not be a "crash" as low supply and high demand remain the main drivers of New Zealand's property market.

Net immigration in the year to March 31 was close to 72,000, with construction of new houses not coming close to keeping up with demand, he said.

The election will be held on September 23.

-- Staff Reporter