There's been weeks of speculation but in less than a week Apple's newest iPhone will be revealed to the world.

Rumours about its design, features, size and price have been circulating and generating hype for months.

Here's everything you need to know.

When will the iPhone be revealed?

Apple's annual announcement event will be held Wednesday morning (NZ time) and eager fans will be able to follow our blog on nzherald.co.nz from 5am. A webcast is expected on Apple.com as well.

The announcement will be the first to be held in Apple's new Steve Jobs Centre in Cupertino, California.

The 1000-seat auditorium is named after the firm's founder, who unveiled the very first iPhone 10 years ago.

Chief executive Tim Cook will show the phone to media and guests at Apple Park, which is known as its "spaceship" headquarters for its circular shape.

What will it look like?

Insiders expect the new iPhone 8 to be substantially different from its previous models.

The iPhone is tipped to have an edge-to-edge screen and no home button. The model could be made entirely from glass and metal, allowing the phone to charge wirelessly.

A refreshed dual-lens camera is tipped to elevate Apple's focus on augmented reality and its use in day-to-day life.

Facial recognition technology has been rumoured to be a feature of the phone, as well, with the ability to unlock the device by scanning your face.

How much will it cost?

While it's hard to know exactly how much the iPhone 8 will cost Kiwi customers, it's expected to be at the top end of the price scale.

Samsung's new Note 8 will cost $1599 when it goes on sale in stores in New Zealand on September 22.

The iPhone 8 could cost more and speculation has suggested the price could reach $2000.

The iPhone 7 Plus is on sale from $1429 currently.

When will it be available?

Apple will announce its official release date next Wednesday, but devices are usually on sale in its online store about a week after the event.

When the phone will arrive on New Zealand's shores is hard to tell, but last year the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were in eager customer's hands a week after the launch event in California.

Demand for the iPhone 8 is expected to be huge and some reports have suggested Apple will struggle to keep up with demand, meaning some customers might have to wait until the end of the year to get their hands on the phone.