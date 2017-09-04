Telco company Vocus Group is venturing deeper into the electricity market with its high-end provider Orcon joining sister brand Slingshot in selling power.

Vocus Group today announced the launch of Orcon Power, which it said would offer competitive rates, a 10 per cent prompt payment discount, and a $150 sign up credit.

The group's consumer general manager, Taryn Hamilton, said it was a "no brainer" for Orcon to start selling power after the success Slingshot had seen since it did the same earlier this year.

Vocus, which also owns Flip and 2talk, purchased small power company Switch Utilities in December last year, wanting the ability to offer customers internet and energy on the same bill.

Its first gamble of offering electricity through Slingshot appears to have paid off, with the Electricity Authority finding it has been the country's fastest-growing power company since its launch.

"Our entry to the power market continues to exceed expectations and has shown us that bundled services are the future," Hamilton said. "Customers are keen to keep connected and save money by having a bunch of their home utilities with one provider, and one monthly bill."

Vocus chief executive Mark Callander previously told the Herald the company aimed to provide real competition for New Zealand's big power companies, as well as with its traditional telco rivals.

Trustpower is the only other company which offers broadband and energy packages in New Zealand.