The United Airlines non-stop service between Auckland and San Francisco will resume at the end of October, with a bigger plane.

The seasonal service will arrive on October 31 and will be operated with the new Boeing 777-300ER which will feature new business class seats.

"Starting this spring in New Zealand we will resume our popular Auckland-San Francisco service with a larger Boeing 777-300ER aircraft," said Julie Reid, United director of Australian and New Zealand sales.

"Over the years we have seen an overwhelming demand during this popular summer season and we are excited to offer not just the new United Polaris business class but also an increased capacity," she said.

Advertisement

United will fly the route six days a week from the end of October until December 17 and then daily until the end of the service on March 24, 2018.

The United Airlines route came to New Zealand last July as Air New Zealand sought to deepen its partner relationship with the airline. The airlines, both members of the Star Alliance, have anti-trust immunity to work closely with each other.

The deal was touted to deter American Airlines - from the rival Oneworld alliance and a potential threat to Air New Zealand - from entering the transpacific market.