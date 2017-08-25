Around 25,000 Qantas staff will each get a bonus of A$2500 ($2739) after the airline delivered a full-year profit of $852 million.

The staff bonus - $2000 for part-time employees - is not quite as generous as last year, when staff were rewarded with $3000 each.

Announcing its annual results today, Qantas posted a net profit for the year of A$853 million, down 17.2 per cent on the previous 12 month period, when the airline posted its best result in its history, boosted by the sale of the Sydney Domestic Terminal.

Air New Zealand also announced its annual results this week and revealed that 8500 members of staff would get a $1700 bonus.

The Kiwi carrier's full year earnings fell 21 per cent in an increasingly competitive market, but were still the second highest ever as the airline continues to benefit from lower jet fuel prices and the country's ongoing tourism boom.

Pre-tax earnings dropped to $527 million in the year to June 30, compared with $663m in the prior year, and were still the second highest in its history, the company said in a statement.

news.com.au and BusinessDesk