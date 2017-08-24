Tourism operator Real Journeys has won the top prize at the 20th Diversity Awards.

Diversity Works NZ, which runs the awards, praised Real Journeys for its training initiative that utilises the experience of older workers to provide learning opportunities for young people in Otago and Southland.

Real Journeys, operator of the TSS Earnslaw, which cruises Doubtful and Milford Sounds, as well as Stewart Island ferries, has become the country's largest maritime training employer behind the Navy.

Diversity Works NZ chief executive Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie said the company's scheme to use launch masters nearing retirement to train and mentor the next generation of skippers gave older workers the opportunity to pass on their skills while helping younger staff progress in their careers.

"Real Journeys is not just learning about diversity and inclusion, it's living it every day as part of its operation. The company is exposing visitors to some of the most beautiful parts of our country to an inclusive workplace culture in action," she said.

"They are deserving winners and prove that diversity and inclusion is not solely the domain of corporations based in big cities: it's alive and well in heartland New Zealand."

The awards recognise New Zealand businesses and organisations championing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Diversity Awards New Zealand 2017 winners

Supreme Award - Real Journeys

Tomorrow's Workforce Award - Real Journeys

Empowerment Award - Air New Zealand

Skills Highway Award - Waste Management NZ Ltd

Positive Inclusion Award - ANZ

Cultural Celebration Award - Maori Women's Development Inc

Diversability Award - Coffee Educators Ltd

Work Life Balance Award - Lion

Walk the Talk Award - Fatu Patolo, Coca-Cola Amatil

Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award - The Warehouse Group

Highly Commended Awards

Russell McVeagh - Tomorrow's Workforce

Fletcher Building Limited - Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award

Elizabeth Knox Home & Hospital - Cultural Celebration Award