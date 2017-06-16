- What is a zoologist doing running the economy anyway?

- Why aren't we getting bigger pay rises?

- Could we legalise weed to pay for schools and pay off debt?



We asked Facebook readers what economic questions they'd ask finance minister Steven Joyce, then NZ Herald Business Editor at Large Liam Dann, stepped out of the studio to get the answers over a couple of beers.

Welcome to episode two of The Economy Hub at the Pub.

Look out for a session with Labour fiannce spokesman Grant Robertson - coming soon.