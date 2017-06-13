Long believed to be a good career choice with strong earning potential, Kiwis are now questioning whether or not learning a trade is worthwhile.

Kiwi Reddit users have spoken out about trades after knightl13 asked if trade qualifications in New Zealand were overrated.

"It seems that many people think that getting a trade is some easy path for quick money but for all the tradies I know it is not the case, and the work sucks for very little reward from what I have been told," knightl13 wrote.

"Over time the older people in the industry have said that it gets repetitive/boring and just wears out your body so it is not the best career choice."

Advertisement

Another user agreed, stating simply: "Working in unsafe working conditions for low pay for 20-30 years doesn't sound like a solid career choice at all."

Other users were quick to point out the secure incomes trades bring, with Howea saying: "A trade qualification is also an insurance policy. Once you are qualified and have a decent number of hours under your belt, you have flexibility compared to unqualified people."

Some Kiwis claim a trade qualification is better than a university degree because it offers better job skills without a student loan to pay off when an apprenticeship is completed.

"If anything trade is underrated. Half the degrees in Uni barely even help for skills you need on the job. Unless you're aiming for STEM, law or archi, trade is the way to go," Zuoryh wrote.

"I can't speak for the tradies that you know," Zuoryh continued, "But the ones I work with are all reasonably well off. The other thing you have to consider is that you start earning a good 3-4 years before your peers that go to uni, and you won't be burdened by student debt."

One user, who is employed as a builder, wrote: "You are going to do a job for a few years you may as well get qualified. The company and boss you work for play the biggest part in the enjoyment of work."

Kickpuncher Lex offered their two cents: "The tradies I know who have 2 brain cells to rub together do very well."