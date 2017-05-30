All Blacks sign with Swiss watch maker

Beauden Barrett will star in an advertising campaign alongside David Beckham after a new sponsorship deal between the All Blacks and luxury Swiss watch maker Tudor.

Under the deal, the All Blacks will become brand ambassadors for the prestigious watch company, with star first five Barrett signing on as an individual ambassador.

Tudor will also become a sponsor of the upcoming Lions tour.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the deal meant the All Blacks team and brand would be showcased in new markets around the world.

"We are excited to announce this new association with Tudor, which is a world-class, leading watch brand," he said.

"[It is] massive for us."

Tudor will also become a sponsor for the All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens and Maori All Blacks, as well as becoming the "official timing partner" for the Lions tour.

The All Blacks and Barrett will become part of Tudor's global "BornToDare" campaign, which was launched this earlier year.

The first Tudor watches date back to 1926 when the company was started by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf. The watches were made to offer the "quality and dependability of a Rolex, at a more accessible price point", according to a company statement.

According to New Zealand's Mansors Jewellers, the watches' prices range from about $3,300 to nearly $10,000.

