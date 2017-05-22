Kiwis to get a taste of Krispy Kreme

Retail, Innovation and Manufacturing reporter for the NZ Herald

Doughnut fans rejoice - Krispy Kreme is coming to New Zealand.

The global doughnut chain, which started in the US, is expected to open in Manukau in March next year, Fairfax reported.

Construction of its retail store and manufacturing facility has begun as part of an $8 million development in Ronwood Ave - owned by the Wiri Licensing Trust.

Trust chairman Alan Johnson told Fairfax the development was extremely exciting, and would create up to 150 full and part-time jobs.

The South Auckland facility will offer a retail store and drive-through and will also be the company's manufacturing base for Auckland and Waikato.

A number of American-style chains had popped up in recent years, including Carl's Jr and Ben and Jerry's.

Advocacy and policy manager for Hospitality New Zealand Dylan Firth said he expected this to continue.

"Tastes are changing and what people see on the movies [is affecting this] as well, so we're seeing more of these pop up and more choice is good."

- NZ Herald