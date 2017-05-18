7:10am Thu 18 May
This Singapore 'vending machine' sells luxury cars

A 15-story tower touted as the world's largest luxury car vending machine, filled with luxury high-end cars from used car seller. Photo / Getty
Forget about fizzy drinks and chips - a "vending machine" in Singapore is now offering up luxury vehicles, including Bentleys, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Used car seller Autobahn Motors opened a futuristic 15-storey showroom in December, with vehicles on display in 60 slots, billing it as the "world's largest luxury car vending machine".

Customers on the ground floor can choose from a touchscreen display which car they wish to see.

The car arrives within one to two minutes thanks to an advanced system that manages vehicle retrieval, the company says.

The building can hold up to 60 cars. Photo / Getty
Gary Hong, general manager at Autobahn Motors, said the vending machine format was aimed at making efficient use of space in land-scarce Singapore as well as standing out from the competition.

"We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars. At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative."

Hong has been approached by developers interested in using the company's Automotive Inventory Management System for parking services, he added.

Vehicles on offer run from modern luxury sports cars to classics, including a 1955 Morgan Plus 4.

US company Carvana also uses vending machine-like towers to sell used cars. In March, it opened an eight-floor structure that holds up to 30 cars in San Antonio, Texas.

And in March this year, a residential building called 'The Dezervator' opened in Miami, with a drive-in lift which enables residents of the twoer block to turn their cars into works of art by driving them into their apartments.

Daily Telegraph UK

