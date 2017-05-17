Silver Fern Farms proposes plant closure, 370 jobs at stake

Silver Fern Farms said it is planning to close its Fairton sheepmeat processing plant, in Ashburton, with the loss of 370 jobs following a continued decline in regional sheep numbers.

The Dunedin-based meat company said it had advsied its staff of the proposal to permanently close the site, and had discussed potential transfer options to its other sites in the region as part of the consultation process.

Chief executive Dean Hamilton said the proposed closure was due to a significant decline in processing numbers over the last 10 years and the opportunity to now process the consolidated volume at its nearby Pareora site.

"There has been significant land-use change in Canterbury and Marlborough over the last decade and there are fewer sheep farms in these regions as they have made way for other uses such as dairy and wine," he said.

Higher returns from land-use conversion, and periods of drought in these regions have contributed to this decline in sheep numbers, he said.

While beef processing volumes had risen significantly over this period, the lamb numbers available had steadily decreased.

Fairton was consistently processing over 1 million lambs prior to 2010. Last season, the plant processed under 500,000 lambs.

This year that has continued to decline and we processed just over 325,000 in a six month seasonal operation.

Hamilton said the company expected sheep numbers to consolidate at around current levels.

Support is being offered to the 370 people at Fairton affected by the proposed closure.

Hamilton said there would be 230 available roles at the company's plants in Belfast and Pareora, as well as at Hokitika, and further roles at our sites around the country as the new season commences.

The Meat Workers Union said that members working Fairton were "devastated" by the announcement.

The company has announced a two-week consultation process and said a final decision would be made on May 31.

"Despite the workers fearing the worst for months, they always hope for the best," Graham Cooke, National Secretary of the NZ Meat Workers Union, said in a statement.

"While the Meat Workers Union will engage with the consultation process, we don't have high hopes of a change in decision by the company," he said.

He said the plant has been progressively run down despite Silver Ferns Farm's assurances last year that that it would not do anthing different at its plants this year.

"This is tragic for these meat workers and the Ashburton community, with the loss of another 300 good jobs in the meat industry," he said.

- NZ Herald