Foodstuffs to take over Auckland gourmet ex-Nosh store

Supermarket giant Foodstuffs has taken control of a former Nosh Food Market store in Auckland, converting it to a New World.

But it is keeping on the Nosh store boss.

Doug Cochrane, Foodstuffs North Island's retail general manager, said the Nosh at 10a Constellation Drive in Mairangi Bay was about to be re-branded. That store is near a much bigger Farro Fresh Food, also on Constellation Drive.

The Constellation Drive Nosh was reported in January to have removed its Nosh signage and attempting to remove all references to the brand.

Foodstuffs, a New Zealand co-operative business, owns the Pak'n Save, Gilmours, Four Square, Henry's Beer Wines & Spirits, Liquorland and Write Price brands and is in expansion mode, competing with rival Countdown.



"Customers can expect to see changes and improvements over the next few months as we keep refining and adding to this offer.

So, we've started what will be an exciting journey at Constellation Drive, and I think our customers will enjoy what is to come," he said.

NZX-listed Veritas Investments said last year it was looking to sell six high-profile Nosh stores: Matakana, Ponsonby, Glen Innes, Mt Eden, Greenlane and Pakuranga.

Cochrane said Foodstuffs would retain Phil Mead, owner of the former Nosh on Constellation Drive.

"Phil has the same entrepreneurial spirit as all our owner-operators and we're pleased to have him as part of the co-operative. He enjoys all aspects of the business, both behind the scenes and out on the shop floor helping his customers. He's proven this through the two successful Auckland businesses he owned before buying this store, which were highly regarded and nominated for several awards during his tenure," Cochrane said.

Mead welcomed the opportunity.

"Being part of the Foodstuffs co-operative is great for my business and I'm excited to be part of this new concept that New World is developing," Mead said.

Foodstuffs has a big expansion and refurbishment plan under way, including developing a New World in Papatoetoe, the $15 million project to replace New World Te Kuiti, a $25m project for a New World Papakura, a $13 million upgrade of New World Orewa and converting New World Clendon into a Pak'nSave.

Countdown is also in expansion mode in New Zealand.

- NZ Herald