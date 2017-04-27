TVNZ to outline job cuts today

TVNZ news management are meeting with teams this afternoon to finalise details of a restructure expected to result in job cuts.

TVNZ spokeswoman Emma-Kate Greer said more information would be able to be made public later today once the meetings had taken place.

"Meetings are taking place today to confirm the restructure following a consultation period," Greer said.

"There are going to be changes across the businesss and this is one lot of the changes."

TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick told the Herald in March that the broadcaster must make changes to be more cost effective - and that meant fewer staff.

"We are reviewing all parts of the business," he said. "For a sustainable business going forward, it will mean less staff."

Kenrick cited the changes happening in the media landscape and said the restructure was a way to prepare for the future.

"We're at the early stages now," he said. "But we will be making some changes in the next three to six months."

"We will have conversations with teams and have consultations on what's proposed but if we were to go forward with what's proposed today we would disestablish a number of roles. We would create some new ones but in absolute terms the net effect would be less," he told the Herald in another interview.

He said the job cuts would come from "the area of how we get the content back to TVNZ and then get it out to viewers".

"If you look at the processes, the systems, the roles around the editing, the production, we think that there's duplication in what we're doing right now and we think we could create a centre of excellence in one place and do that more efficiently."

In December the Herald reported that the state broadcaster TVNZ spent more than $2 million in the past two financial years on "early termination" payments to top presenters and other newsroom staff. At the time, the business warned staff it needed to make radical changes to remain profitable.

- NZ Herald