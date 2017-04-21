Angry shareholders call for directors to be sacked: NPT hits back

Furious shareholders in NZX-listed property specialist NPT attacked the board at a meeting held today, calling for directors to be sacked over a proposed deal with the $1.7 billion Kiwi Property Group.

But the NPT board hit back, saying it was putting the deal so that the company could expand, shareholders would benefit and Kiwi chief executive Chris Gudgeon said "nonsense" had been talked at the meeting.

The meeting at 80 Queen St in Auckland saw Augusta Capital's founder and managing director Mark Francis told a number of times by NPT chairman Tony Sewell to be silent after his first address.

"Mr Francis, you've had your say," Sewell said a number of times, silencing him completely at one point.

Francis spoke out strongly against the deal.

"These people are awaiting a vote of no confidence to remove them from office," Francis told about 100 shareholders.

"This is a value destructive deal," he said, accusing the NPT board and management of being "in distress".

The board was placing little value on equity and proposed an unacceptable transfer of value, with no price set yet for additional equity to be raised, which Francis said was unheard of.

"The alternative Augusta has tabled aims to remove this board and replace them with more suitable and qualified people to consider a range of options for the future of this company," Francis said.

Augusta manages $1.7b of real estate in New Zealand and Australia and had been one of the best-performing real estate businesses.

"NPT are consistently at the bottom," Francis told the meeting. If shareholders wanted to avoid dilution and voted for the deal, someone with a $10,000 investment would need to contribute a further $10,000, he said.

"We would not ask shareholders for a single dollar. Augusta would be the only one writing a cheque," Francis said.

Augusta put resolutions to shareholders to vote on removing NPT directors and replacing them with its own directors: Allen Bollard formerly of Tramco, Paul Duffy formerly of DNZ and Bruce Cotterill formerly of Colliers.

Augusta is NPT's largest shareholder, with 18.85 per cent.

Salt Funds Management with 13.7 per cent also opposed the deal and its Matt Goodson also spoke, questioning why there was no under-writer. Salt was "compelled to speak out to protect our investors", Goodson said.

The deal to expand NPT with a market capitalisation of just $100 million has three aspects, all put by NPT's board:

• For $230m, NPT would buy Kiwi's North City Shopping Centre in Porirua and its earthquake-strengthened Majestic Centre in Wellington's CBD. That would more than double NPT's size;

• Kiwi would take a 19.9 per cent stake in NPT via the issue of new shares;

• NPT would sell its management rights to Kiwi for just $6 million.

But ANZ Investments with 15.3 per cent of NPT and 8.9 per cent of Kiwi, is in favour of the deal.

Craig Tyson, its equity investments manager, gave an impassioned plea for NPT shareholders to back it, saying it would give the business scale.

"The reality is it's a vehicle which has gone nowhere and been the worst performer in one, three, five, seven, 10 years. What do you do about it? We've had five or six proposals through our doors with ideas about what to do with NPT. We entertained the Augusta deal but Kiwi came with a deal which was even better," Tyson said.

"The board are not out to do you in but to create value. NPT is too small so we have to make a decision about how to make it one of the best performers, not the worst," he said, citing Kiwi's expertise in retail property.

Kiwi's Gudgeon hit back at the suggestion his business wanted to offload bad assets in earthquake-prone Wellington, when investors were keener on Auckland.

"The two assets are high quality and high yielding. Wellington is our capital city and New Zealand has been seismically active since day dot," Gudgeon said.

"The other thing that is a bit of nonsense is that just because we are looking to sell these assets, there's something wrong with them. We recycle assets," Gudgeon stressed.

Shareholder votes are now being counted and an NZX notice on the outcome is expected soon.

