Extra passenger: Turkish Airlines crew deliver premature baby

Flight crew on a passenger jet landed with an extra person on-board when a woman gave birth at 42,000ft.

Nafi Diaby went into labour while flying from Conakry, Guinea, to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, the Daily Mail reported.

Cabin crew on the Turkish Airlines flight sprung into action to deliver the little girl called Kadiju.

Mother and baby were taken to hospital to be kept under observation when the Boeing 737-900 type aircraft landed in the West African nation on Friday.

Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew pic.twitter.com/FFPI16Jqgt — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) April 7, 2017

Turkish Airlines' Ouagadougou station officials later reported mother and baby were doing fine.

They shared pictures on their Twitter account with the message: "Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew!"

- Daily Mail