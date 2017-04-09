9:42pm Sun 9 April
Extra passenger: Turkish Airlines crew deliver premature baby

Cabin crew on the Turkish Airlines flight sprung into action to deliver the little girl called Kadiju. Photo / via Twitter
Flight crew on a passenger jet landed with an extra person on-board when a woman gave birth at 42,000ft.

Nafi Diaby went into labour while flying from Conakry, Guinea, to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, the Daily Mail reported.

Cabin crew on the Turkish Airlines flight sprung into action to deliver the little girl called Kadiju.

The flight crew with the newborn. Photo / via Twitter
Mother and baby were taken to hospital to be kept under observation when the Boeing 737-900 type aircraft landed in the West African nation on Friday.


Turkish Airlines' Ouagadougou station officials later reported mother and baby were doing fine.

They shared pictures on their Twitter account with the message: "Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew!"

- Daily Mail

