Wall Street, greenback gain

By Margreet Dietz

Wall Street and the US dollar advanced, while Treasuries declined, after a report showed stronger economic growth than previously estimated.

A Commerce Department report showed gross domestic product rose at a 2.1 per cent annualised rate in the fourth quarter, up from the previously reported 1.9 per cent pace. Separately, a Labour Department reported showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 258,000 for the week ended March 25.

The reports came a day after Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the "base-case" is for four interest rate increases this year, while San Francisco's John Williams said he "would not rule out more than three increases total for this year."

The Fed raised its key rate earlier this month and signalled a total of three hikes in 2017.

"Consumer spending will lead growth thanks to higher incomes from more jobs and rising wages," Gus Faucher, deputy chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, told Reuters.

In 1.42pm trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.34 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.26 per cent. In 1.28pm trading, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.27 per cent.

The Dow moved higher as advances in shares of Goldman Sachs and those of UnitedHealth Group, up 1.2 per cent each recently, outweighed declines in shares of Nike and those of Procter & Gamble, down 1.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Bucking the overall trend, shares of Lululemon Athletica sank, trading 23.3 per cent weaker as of 1.53pm in New York, after the Canadian yogawear retailer predicted a decline in first-quarter comparable sales and forecast full-year earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations.

"We see a larger issue brewing," Camilo Lyon, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity who recommends selling the stock, said in a report Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

Continued below.

Related Content Laptop ban: What it means for Kiwi travellers SFO charges former F&P Healthcare worker Fonterra looks to replicate co-op structure abroad

"Pricing, competition and/or fashion alternatives were a strong enough force to drive the consumer away, and thus will make it that much more difficult to recapture her."

Oil rose, climbing for a third straight day, amid bets major oil producers will agree to extend a deal to curb output.

Kuwait oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said his country was among several nations supporting the extension of a deal between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters to limit output, Reuters reported, citing state news agency KUNA.

"I see no sign from OPEC and Saudi Arabia that they will not roll over the cut into the second half of the year," Scott Shelton, energy futures broker with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina, told Reuters.

"The market is about to go from supply surplus to deficit on crude."

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index finished the session with a 0.5 per cent gain from the previous close. Both Germany's DAX Index and France's CAC40 Index each closed 0.4 per cent higher.

The UK's FTSE 100 Index slipped less than 0.1 per cent.

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz closed 4 percent lower after the retailer flagged "more aggressive" price cuts to clear inventory over the next three months if needed.

H&M's inventory levels are up 30 per cent year-on-year and profit will be hurt should the retailer have to offer deeper discounts, Michelle Wilson, an analyst at Berenberg, told Bloomberg.

- BusinessDesk