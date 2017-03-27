Hellers' saucy acquisition

Kiwi butcher Hellers have bought Christchurch-based Flavour House for an undisclosed sum, and are launching a new product line in New Zealand and Australia.

Hellers chief executive John McWhirter said the company was poised to continue expansion into Australia, after launching its sausage products in the Costco chain last year.

The business had been working with Flavour House, which makes sauces, marinades, jams, vinegars, oils and drinks, for about five years prior to the acquisition earlier this month.

McWhirter said the purchase and planned expansion was in line with the company's strategy of investing in aligned food businesses, and expanding its reach internationally.

"Hellers in New Zealand has reached the point where it's difficult to grow anymore, and we appreciate that New Zealand consumers like our product so we have to look at how we continue to grow and develop," McWhirter said.

He said the company was in talks with Australian retailers to stock its products.

The company's sausages are already stocked in Australia's Costco chain.

- NZ Herald