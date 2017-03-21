2:57pm Tue 21 March
Listen: Dr Jacqueline Rowarth - GHG free by 2100 but at what cost?

UK consultants Vivid Economics have launched a report today that outlines four bold scenarios for New Zealand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2100. One of these scenarios suggests slashing pastoral stock numbers by up to 35 per cent.

Chief scientist of the Environmental Protection Authority Dr Jacqueline Rowarth caught up with The Country's Jamie Mackay to discuss this proposal which she believes will cause "major complications for the economy".

Have a listen to the interview above to hear Dr Jacqueline Rowarth examine the economic and environmental effects the reduction of dairy cows would have on New Zealand.

- The Country

