Nine businesses in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn are closed today because of the flooding.

Water was waist-deep in places yesterday because of heavy rain.

The flooding caused a 2sq m section of footpath on the corner of Great North Rd and Clark Rd in New Lynn to collapse.

New Lynn Business Association contract manager Tracy Mulholland says it's affected the Probett building, which houses the Happy Japanese restaurant, as well as a nightclub.

