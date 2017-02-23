How fattening is your beer? Calories to be printed on labels

New Zealand's brewing giants Lion and DB will add nutritional information to bottles and cans of beer.

The voluntary move will see beer bottles or cans produced by the companies carry information on calories, dietary fibre, protein and carbohydrate content.

"Consumers are keen for this information to be made available," said Kevin Sinnott of Brewers Association New Zealand, which commissioned a survey on the topic.

"Almost 75 per cent of our survey respondents told us that nutritional content should be on alcohol products' packaging. Having nutrition labels on food is especially important to women, with 83 per cent in favour of labelling."

"We know that sugars and preservatives are particularly important to consumers and shoppers, so we've highlighted these facts," Sinnott said.

US data shows there are 148 calories in a bottle Heineken.

- NZ Herald