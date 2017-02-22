Corrupt transport duo face sentence

Two men convicted of corruption and bribery after more than $1 million was given by a roading contractor to a senior manager at Auckland Transport will this morning hear whether they are to be imprisoned.

Former council manager Murray Noone, and Projenz managing director Stephen Borlase were investigated by the Serious Fraud Office and in December found guilty on six and eight charges, respectively, of taking and giving bribes.

The offending, over a seven year period, saw Borlase pay Noone around $100,000 annually in "consulting fees", in addition to numerous international trips and long lunches, when Noone was employed by Rodney District Council, and then Auckland Transport.

On the back of council contracts Borlase's firm grew rapidly from a small operation that barely broke even, to making annual profits of $3.8m in the year prior to the offending being detected.

The pair had claimed their financial relationship was above-board and involved consultancy work that was unrelated to the council contracts

Justice Sally Fitzgerald, in delivering her verdict, said this explanation was "implausible". She said the lack of any documentation supporting seven years - and more than a million dollars - of claimed work by Noone "defies common sense".

During the course of an eight-week trial, Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey laid out what he considered to be a "culture of corruption" in the roading department at RDC and Auckland Transport centred on the two accused.

Dickey outlined hundreds of thousands of dollars in entertainment spending by Projenz on council staff, and in cross-examining Borlase claimed the arrangement had bound the pair tight.

The offending came to light after Noone took a holiday in 2013 and a colleague who took over his work expressed reservation over a number of payments to Projenz awaiting authorisation.

A subsequent investigation resulted in Noone's deputy Barrie George, admitting his receipt of hundreds of thousands of dollars in undeclared gifts - mostly international travel - from Borlase.

The pair were later fired from their jobs and the matter was referred to the Serious Fraud Office.

George, who pleaded guilty prior to trial and gave evidence as a witness for the prosecution, told the court of the first time he had accepted a bribe from Borlase.

Last month anti-corruption pressure group Transparency International ranked New Zealand as the least-corrupt country on earth.

