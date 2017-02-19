Funding pressure, infrastructure spend pushes Kiwibank profit down 13pc

Kiwibank says funding pressures and infrastructure spending are behind a 13 per cent drop in the bank's half year profit.

The state-owned bank reported a $63 million net profit for the six months to December 31, down from $71m in the same period.

Its parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings which includes KiwiSaver business Kiwi Wealth, Kiwi Insurance and mortgage broker NZ Home Loans as well as the bank, reported a net profit of $65m - down from $73m.

Kiwibank chief executive Paul Brock said its financial results had been impacted by funding pressures, continued investment in the bank's infrastructure, and to a lesser extent the Kaikoura earthquake.

Total lending by the bank increased 4.4 per cent to $17.43 billion while deposits grew at a slower rate increasing 3.9 per cent to $15.36b.

Impaired assets fell to 0.05 per cent of total loans and advances but operating expenses increased from $146m to $164m.

Brock said lending activity at the bank continued to grow although it was at a lower margin than previous periods.

While other banks have talked about rising funding costs driven by having to borrow more on the international wholesale market.

Brock said it was relatively insulated from that.



"Domestic deposits continue to provide essential funding for more than 80 per cent of Kiwibank's lending, which insulates it to a degree from volatile international markets."

Brock said the bank had seen continued growth in small to medium business banking which was encouraging as it was a major target area for it.

"New Zealand is built on small businesses and there is a natural alignment between those businesses and a New Zealand-owned company like Kiwibank."

Brock said the Kaikoura earthquake in November had forced the immediate relocation of more than 1000 staff from its Wellington offices at New Zealand Post House.

The bank immediately transferred additional staff to Hastings and Auckland and had since found alternative premises for Wellington staff.

