'Mass layoffs' feared at The Warehouse Group head office

"Mass layoffs" are feared to be on the cards at The Warehouse Group's head office, as the retail giant seeks to streamline its operations, according to First Union.

The Warehouse Group, which encompasses The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery and Torpedo7, last month announced to the NZX that it was making a series of changes to its business operating model.

It did not say whether this would mean job losses.

But First Union retail, finance and commerce divisional secretary Maxine Gay told the Herald that it sounded like jobs were going to go at the Warehouse Group's head office on Akoranga Dr in Northcote.

"Union delegates and team leaders have said to the union that there will be mass layoffs at the head office," she said.

At this stage there was no indication that there would be any layoffs at the shops themselves.

"The union itself has not heard anything formally from the company," Gay said.

The Warehouse Group head of media and PR, Tanya Henderson, would not confirm job losses and said the organisation was going through a consultation process.

"We've put some proposals forward and staff are currently providing feedback before any structure is announced or anything like that. So that's where the process is at."

Meanwhile, The Warehouse Group today announced it is planning to open three new shops in a new retail centre at Rolleston, south of Christchurch, and says it will employ an extra 60 staff.

New Warehouse, Warehouse Stationary and Noel Leeming stores would be open on Masefield Dr later in 2017.

The site on Masefield Dr would be developed jointly by Eldamos Investments and Rolleston Retail and have the three stores in a range of other new outlets planned for the site.

Last month's statement to the NZX said the changes would involve "simplification to reduce complexities, drive efficiencies and increase business agility, while removing significant cost".

The company would consolidate its support service functions "to drive synergy benefits, deliver efficiencies and reduce complexity across all Group brands".

The operating structures and executive leadership of the Warehouse and Warehouse Stationary would also be integrated. The same would occur for Noel Leeming and Torpedo7.

As a result of the changes, The Warehouse chief executive Simon Turner stood down from his role.

In December the Warehouse Group said its performance in the lead up to Christmas had been below expectations and it was unlikely that the shortfall would be fully offset.

It told the NZX that net profit for the first half to January 29 was expected to be $38.5 million to $41m - representing a 10 to 15 per cent fall from the same period last year.

It will release its complete first-half earnings on March 9, and provide an update on its strategy and plans to reduce costs.

- additional reporting by Anne Gibson

