Victoria Crone's new top job at Callaghan Innovation

Following her unsuccessful bid for Mayoralty, Vic Crone has landed the top job at Callaghan Innovation as chief executive.

The government agency focuses on innovation and R&D, partnering with start-ups and established firms to build on New Zealand's technology sector.

Crone was previously the Managing Director at Xero and also held executive positions at Chorus and Telecom.

Chair of Callaghan Innovation Sue Suckling said Crone will lead the "next phase of the organisation's development."

"Vic brings a track record of leading and implementing organisational strategy to achieve challenging outcomes, through a customer-driven approach and building the strong organisational culture necessary to deliver results."



"Her significant executive and governance experience in the tech and innovation sector, and her broader profile, also position her well to drive Callaghan Innovation's connectedness with all key stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem," Suckling said.

Crone was defeated by Phil Goff in Auckland's mayoral race last October.

- NZ Herald